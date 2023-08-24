Don’t administer oath to P Mahender Reddy: TPCC to Telangana Guv

Hyderabad: Senior vice president of the TPCC, G Niranjan has requested Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundaryarajan not to administer the oath of office to Patnam Mahender Reddy as minister.

The oath-talking ceremony of Mahender Reddy is scheduled on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Barely three months ahead of the Assembly elections, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be expanding his cabinet with the induction of Patnam Mahender Reddy.

However, the opposition claimed that the KCR government has become morally a ‘caretaker government’ by announcing candidates for 115 Assembly constituencies out of 119 for the upcoming assembly elections.

“It is unethical to decide to induct Patnam Mahender Reddy into the state cabinet today to woo him as he was not given a ticket as expected from Tandur,” stated Niranjan in his letter.

Stating that the move is a pre-election baiting and against the spirit of democracy, the TPCC VC requested the Governor to reject the proposal for his appointment as minister and not to administer the oath of office to him.

“Accept the request to protect the Democracy and to conduct free and fair elections without making it a mockery,” said Niranjan.