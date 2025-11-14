Don’t be disheartened by this defeat: KTR on Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao held a press meet at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, November 14, and asked the public and his party workers not to be disheartened by the defeat after Congress won the Jubilee Hills by-election with a margin of nearly 25,000 votes.

He said that the party has succeeded in holding Congress accountable and has emerged as a ‘clear alternative’ in Telangana.

He showed appreciation for all the leaders for working tirelessly and thanked the voters who contributed to the party’s significant vote share.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav won the election with 98,988 votes, while the BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha trailed behind in second place with 74,259 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy came in third with 17,061 votes.

KTR said that the election has given the party new strength and enthusiasm. He said that BRS has brought the ruling Congress government’s failures to light with their ‘Baaki cards’ (due cards), highlighting Congress‘ failed promises of the six guarantees.

“When our party raised its voice against the lack of a place for minorities in the cabinet and the injustice being done to auto drivers, the government was forced to give them a place under pressure.” KTR remarked.

KTR also urged the public and media to debate on the conduct of this election, saying that they have made many complaints to the Election Commission about the distribution of fraudulent voter cards and the irregularities that took place on polling day.

However, he said that the party will respect the people’s verdict. “We will not be disappointed by the election results. We will continue to do our job as the main opposition.” KTR said.

Speaking on the ongoing trial against defected BRS MLAs, KTR said he will see how the Congress party, which suffered so many setbacks in the Jubilee Hills by-election alone, will cope if there are 10 by-elections. He also promised to give a tough fight at the time of the local body elections.