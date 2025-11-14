Jubilee Hills by election result 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes begin

Hyderabad: For the Jubilee Hills by election result 2025, the counting of votes polled in the constituency began at 8 am on Friday, November 14. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting.

Tight security arrangements were in place at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda, where the counting will take place on Friday.

Election authorities have arranged 42 tables for counting, and the entire process will be completed in 10 rounds.

Time Update 8 am Counting of votes began 7:30 am Counting of votes will commence at 8 am.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, C. Sudharshan Reddy, 48.49 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the by-election.

A total of 1,94,631 votes were polled. Officials said 99,771 men, 94,855 women and five others cast their votes. The number of postal ballots is 101.

The constituency has a total of 4,01,365 voters comprising 2,08,561 males, 1,92,779 females and 25 others.

A total of 103 absentee voters (above 85 years and Persons with Disabilities) exercised their option for a postal ballot, and out of them, 101 have utilised the postal ballot voting.

As many as 58 candidates are in the fray in the by-election caused by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Ahead of Jubilee Hills by election result 2025, exit polls by several leading agencies suggest that Congress is set to wrest the seat from BRS. The Congress party is projected to secure 46-48 per cent votes, while BRS is likely to trail with 41-42 per cent votes. The BJP may finish a distant third with just 6-8 per cent votes.

The BRS fielded Gopinath’s wife, Sunitha, who is locked in a direct fight with the ruling Congress party’s Naveen Yadav. The BJP once again fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy.

This time, the AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, supported the Congress candidate.