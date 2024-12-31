‘Don’t celebrate New Year in Hyderabad,’ BJP MLA Raja Singh urges youth

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal constituency T Raja Singh, on Tuesday, December 31, asked the Hindu community not to participate in New Year celebrations in Hyderabad as it was not in accordance with Hindu customs and calendar.

“It is a big conspiracy hatched by western countries. We are falling into the trap and also forcing it on the next generations,” said Raja Singh.

The BJP MLA said every year, he has been observing a trend among Hindu youth who turn to pubs, bars and resorts to welcome the new year.

“January 1 is the new year for Christians and not for Sanathanis (Hindus). I don’t know why people are welcoming the new year in other communities. Our New Year begins from Ugadi festival and chaitra shukla pratipada,” said Raja Singh.

He advised the Hindu youth to focus on protecting the Hindu Dharma. “Instead of speeding and dying on the road while celebrating New Year, youngsters should sacrifice their lives for Hindu dharma and ‘Love Jihad’,” the MLA said.