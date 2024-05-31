Don’t disturb Modi’s meditation: Madhya Pradesh MP tells opposition

Congress has accused Modi of trying to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2024 7:30 pm IST
PM modi meditation in Kanyakumari
PM modi meditation in Kanyakumari- PTI

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the opposition should not disturb Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation in Kanyakumari.

Speaking to reporters here, he accused Congress of always questioning Hindu traditions. “If the opposition does not know how to meditate, it should not try and disturb someone else’s meditation,” he said.

Congress has accused Modi of trying to “circumvent” the silence period restrictions with his meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial and asked the Election Commission to ensure it was not aired by the media as it could violate the model code of conduct.

MS Education Academy

“Modi’s tsunami would wipe out the Congress in the ongoing elections, and then the vanished Congress, as usual, would blame Electronic Voting Machines and district magistrates for its crushing defeat,” Yadav further said.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would cross the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha.

“Whatever Modi ji said in the past has turned out to be true. In 2014, Modi ji predicted a clear majority and we got it. In 2019, Modi ji said 300-plus, and the BJP achieved it,” said Yadav with MP BJP chief V D Sharma by his side.

To a question about Rahul Gandhi challenging PM Modi to a debate, Yadav said a debate can be had only with one’s equal.

The morale of Congress workers and leaders was at its lowest due to their leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister claimed, adding that the BJP has a third generation of leadership, but the grand old party is stuck on a family.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2024 7:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button