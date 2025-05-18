Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the superstar actor who turned into a politician, recently took a short break from politics to complete his long-pending films Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. These movies have been delayed for a long time, but now he’s almost ready to bring them to the big screen. Known for his strong opinions, Pawan is always in the news. This time, it’s not about movies—but his powerful comments on Bollywood actors and patriotism.

Pawan Questions Bollywood Silence

During the Tiranga Yatra held in Vijayawada, Pawan Kalyan gave a powerful speech in front of a huge crowd. He stood beside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and spoke from the heart. He talked about the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and praised India’s answer through Operation Sindoor.

Pawan was upset that Bollywood stars stayed silent during this time. He said, “Bollywood stars didn’t say a word about Operation Sindoor. Don’t expect patriotism from them. They don’t run our nation. They are mere entertainers.”

“Real Heroes Are Soldiers, Not Celebrities”

He said people should not look up to film stars when it comes to patriotism. Instead, he praised soldiers who gave their lives for the country. He said, “Martyrs like Murali Nayak, who sacrificed their lives for our country, are the real patriots. One should seek inspiration from such heroes.

Pawan Kalyan also strongly blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism. He reminded everyone about past bomb blasts in Indian cities. He said, “Pakistan was behind the bomb blasts that shook Coimbatore and Hyderabad. But with Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces taught them a strong lesson. The entire nation must stand in solidarity with our armed forces.”

Once again, Pawan Kalyan’s fearless words have caught the attention of the country. His speech is being shared widely online, and many people are praising him for speaking the truth.