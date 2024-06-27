Don’t fear Asaduddin Owaisi: Raja Singh to Revanth Reddy, Telangana cops

Raja Singh alleged that AIMIM is interfering with police work.

Raja Singh receives threat calls; accuses Hyderabad Police for inaction
Raja Singh (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh asked Telangana CM, A Revanth Reddy not to be afraid of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party president Asaduddin Owaisi and asked police to act tough against murderers and robbers.

Reacting to the recent cases of murders in the city, Raja Singh said, the police are not allowed to do their work freely by AIMIM leaders. “Whenever the police are taking action on hotels opening till late at night, the AIMIM party leaders are interfering in police work.”

The city has reportedly witnessed over 25 murders in a month. The MLA claimed daylight robberies and dacoities are also becoming prevalent. “Chief minister A Revanth Reddy is keeping quiet due to AIMIM party pressure. I don’t know why he, being the boss of the Telangana police, is afraid of AIMIM. He need not fear Asaduddin Owaisi and ask the police to maintain law and order in the old city,” he demanded.

Watch: ’11pm ke baad nahi dikhna warna…’, Hyderabad police warn traders

In an attempt to tighten its grip on the increasing cases of murder and crime in the city, the Telangana police have increased security measures in the city and intensified night patrols. They have also increased frisking and traffic checks in the twin city.

The police have resorted to using force against residents, particularly young people, who are found loitering on the streets or conducting raids on hotels and restaurants operating after permitted hours.

A video of the Hyderabad police reportedly threatening traders with lathi charge has surfaced on social media leading to outrage among citizens who have questioned the “friendly policing” style of the city cops.

