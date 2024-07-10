Don’t know what to feel: Deepika Padukone on Kalki 2898 AD reactions

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, who is basking in the success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ has finally reacted to the film’s response since its release.

The mom-to-be on Tuesday, took to her Instagram account, to share a video showcasing the reaction of her husband and the fans who enjoyed the show at a cinema hall.

Ranveer Singh appears in the video, looking completely speechless after watching Nag Ashwin’s directorial.

“It’s really trippy to see a movie like this where her character is pregnant and she is pregnant and it’s like (holds his head in disbelief) what is happening?” Ranveer said in the video.

Expressing her delight, the actress can be heard saying in the video, “I don’t know what to feel. I’m just a bit overwhelmed with the reactions.”

Ever since ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Talking about Ranveer’s workfront, in the coming months, the actor will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’.