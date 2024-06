Hyderabad: In a touching display of affection, students at Polumalla Govt High School in Suryapet district were moved to tears as Telugu teacher Saidulu prepared to depart following a transfer.

Initially greeted with chocolates, the atmosphere turned emotional as students surrounded him, asking him to stay.

Don't leave us, teacher …!



Telugu teacher Saidulu got a transfer from Polumalla Govt high school in Suryapet district as a part of the ongoing counseling.

An emotional scene on the campus as students surrounded, asking him not to leave.#Telangana pic.twitter.com/3ambdJwHfP — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) June 28, 2024

The heartfelt scene underscored the strong bond Saidulu had cultivated with his pupils during his tenure at the school.