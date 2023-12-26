Don’t panic, 60-year-old didn’t die of Covid: OGH superintendent

Hyderabad: A few days ago Mohammed Subhan, 60, was admitted to Osmania General Hospital for a cardiac condition. He died on December 24 after testing Covid positive.



Following his death, hospital authorities on Tuesday, December 26, released a statement citing that reason for his death was not Covid but heart failure and type-2 respiratory failure.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Office of the Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital stated that while the man had tested positive, the cause of death was severe heart failure and not Covid-19.

“There is a news being run in the media saying that a patient has died in Osmania General Hospital because of covid, which is not correct,” Osmania Hospital superintendent said in a statement.

“There is no recorded Covid-related death at our hospital. Currently, the hospital is treating three Covid-positive patients, all of whom are in stable condition and have been placed in the isolation ward,” Dr. B. Nagendar, the hospital superintendent, told The Hindu.

The superintendent also said that the patient suffered from a cardiac condition, after his death it was discovered that he was Covid-19 positive.

The State government’s bulletin, after months of hiatus, saw a single Covid-19 positive case on December 14. The number multiplied ten times on December 25, with 10 new cases in a single day. Nine more people were tested Covid positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 62.

“Covid JN1 is a very mild variant with mild symptoms. Hence, there is no need to panic,” the statement from OGH read further.



Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and other officials of the state health department are vigilant and conducting regular reviews with all the hospitals and issuing required guidelines for the hospitals to follow, hospital informed.