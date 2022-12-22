Don’t panic but be vigilant, Telangana Health Minister tells people

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday urged people not to panic in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in other countries but advised them to be vigilant.

He asked people to observe personal hygiene, while those who have not taken Covid vaccine should immediately take it, and those who have not taken a booster dose yet should take it.

Following the advice of the Central government in view of the surge in many countries including China, Harish Rao conducted a high-level review meeting on Covid preparedness through zoom.

Secretary, Medical and Health Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Family Welfare Commissioner Shweta Mohanty, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy and other officials attended.

Also Read Telangana HC orders govt to relocate Kawal Sanctuary oustees

The officials briefed the minister on the spread and impact of Corona Omicron variant BF7 in various countries and states.

Reviewing the Health Department’s preparedness, he appealed to the people not to panic as the government is geared up to control the spread of Covid-19.

Harish Rao said that Telangana has already successfully faced Corona and stood as the best state in the country.

He said although the state is not witnessing spread of Corona, he asked the officials to check everything carefully.

He asked officials to keep human resources, medicines, oxygen and ICU beds fully ready.

As per the instructions of the Centre, positive samples will be sent to Gandhi Hospital for genome sequencing and passengers arriving at Hyderabad Airport will be screened.