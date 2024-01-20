Don’t pay power bill until Gruha Jyothi is implemented in Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao, has urged people in Hyderabad to not pay January electricity bills until the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The scheme is one of the six promises by the Congress government to provide 200 units of free electricity to all households.

While speaking at a preparatory meeting for the Secunderabad and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies on Saturday, January 20, he said, “If the scheme is not implemented, send your current bills to Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath in Delhi. The Gruha Jyothi scheme should ensure free electricity for every meter in Hyderabad, including for tenants.”

KT Rama Rao also accused the Congress and BJP of planning a merger post the Parliamentary elections. He labelled Revanth Reddy as the ‘Eknath Shinde of Congress’, alleging his alignment with the BJP.

“Revanth is close to the BJP. He is ‘Chota Modi’, and a friend of Adani. Instead of focusing on fulfilling promises within 100 days, Revanth is involved in controversial dealings with Adani,” said KTR.