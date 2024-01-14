Don’t steal, have guts to form your own party, Raut tells CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a rebellion by Shinde, while the NCP got divided after Ajit Pawar joined the state govt along with eight MLAs in July last year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2024 3:30 pm IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut- ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over the split in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party and accused them of “stealing parties”.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a rebellion by Shinde, while the NCP got divided after Ajit Pawar joined the state government along with eight MLAs in July last year.

“Some are stealing their uncle’s party and some are stealing somebody else’s party. Have the guts to form your own party and take us on,” he said in a swipe at Pawar, whose uncle Sharad Pawar founded the NCP, and Shinde, whose Sena was started by Uddhav Thackeray’s father late Bal Thackeray.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ayodhya temple priest slams Sanjay Raut for his remarks on Ram

Hitting back, CM Shinde said, “We are taking forward Balasaheb’s party. Those who gave up his ideology for power should not speak about us.”

Shinde routinely accuses Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva to join hands with the Congress and NCP to become chief minister in 2019.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th January 2024 3:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button