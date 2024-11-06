Don’t submit report in haste: AIMPLB questions JPC’s ‘attitude’ on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday expressed its reservations over the ‘attitude’ of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and urged the panel to give a patient hearing to all the stakeholders and not hasten up the process for its ‘ulterior’ motives.

In a detailed statement, the AIMPLB spokesperson Dr SQR Ilyas, claimed that the rules were being violated by the JPC in dealing with the Waqf Bill and the dates were also being altered to deny the designated Muslim outfits a chance to make presentations.

“JPC should seek suggestions /opinions only from the relevant persons or organisations who are directly involved with Waqf (the stakeholders) but unfortunately are seeking suggestions/opinions from Central Ministries, ASI, RSS-supported organisations and the organisations, who have no standing in the society,” the Muslim body said in a statement.

The reservations by AIMPLB come close on the heels of Opposition MPs meeting Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday and lodging a protest against ‘unilateral’ decision by the panel chairman Jagdambika Pal. They claimed that the JPC chairman was ‘arbitrarily’ calling meetings and inviting people to share their views, despite having little or no links with Islamic ideology. They claimed that their voices were being ‘stonewalled’ and hence they would like to ‘dissociate’ themselves.

The AIMPLB further said that when the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was presented before the Parliament, there was huge opposition and outcry because of the way it was ‘bulldozed’ and that was the reason behind it getting referred to the JPC.

“We demand that AIMPLB and trustworthy Muslim Organisation’s objections should be seriously taken into account and the unconcerned people and organisations who have no way related to Waqf matters should be avoided,” it said.

It further demanded that the report not be submitted in haste.

“We demand that the JPC should not submit its report in haste but should follow the prescribed guidelines and procedures and after a thorough discussion between all the members should its report be presented,” it said.