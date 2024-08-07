Don’t test people’s patience: Uddhav Thackeray on Bangladesh situation

The former Maharashtra chief minister said similar protests were witnessed in Israel and Sri Lanka.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: telegraphindia)

New Delhi: The developments in Bangladesh have sent the message to the world that the people are supreme and rulers should not test their patience, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, Thackeray also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save the Hindus who were the target of atrocities in Bangladesh.

“If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there,” Thackeray said.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said similar protests were witnessed in Israel and Sri Lanka.

Thackeray is in the national capital to meet leaders of the INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward, particularly in the assembly elections Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

