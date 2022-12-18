Don’t use Bhagyalakshmi temple for political feuding: TPCC vice-president Niranjan

Mandir organizers should not allow any one to misuse premises for their political vendetta, TPCC leader says

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th December 2022 8:45 am IST
Bhagya laxmi temple
Bhagyalakshmi temple (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan on Saturday urged the leaders of all political parties not to use the historic Charminar Bhagyalakshmi temple as a venue for their political challenges and counter challenges. The sanctity of the temple and spiritual atmosphere will be disturbed if the scope was given for this sort of activities, he added.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gandhi Bhavan here, the TPCC senior leader said thousands of devotees from all corners of the country and world do visit the temple daily for having Darshan of Matha and “this sort of political revenges disturb their peace and attention”, he bemoaned.

The TPCC leader said TRS MLA Rohith Reddy on Saturday challenged the BJP leaders to come to Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple on Sunday to prove their allegations against him. It is not proper. He can sit at any chowrasth and challenge, but not at Bhagyalakshmi temple. Any individual can have Darshan of Matha but the Mandir organizers should not allow any one to misuse the premises for their political vendetta. He also requested the Media and police to see that no one speaks on political issues at the temple.

