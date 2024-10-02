‘Don’t use lives of movie stars to…’: Nagarjuna slams Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni condemned minister Konda Surekha’s remarks after she alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was the reason behind the actor’s son and Samantha’s divorce.

Taking to X, Nagarjuna slammed the Telangana minister over her remarks that have created a furore, stating that the latter must refrain from using the lives of movie stars to criticize her political opponents. He further emphasized that as a woman in a responsible position, Konda Surekha’s comments and accusations against the family were completely irrelevant and false. “I request you to withdraw your comments immediately,” added Nagarjuna in his post on X.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways in 2021 mutually after being married for 4 years. The duo decided to keep the reason for their separation private.

గౌరవనీయ మంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీమతి కొండా సురేఖ గారి వ్యాఖ్యలని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాలకు దూరంగా ఉండే సినీ ప్రముఖుల జీవితాలని, మీ ప్రత్యర్ధులని విమర్శించేందుకు వాడుకోకండి. దయచేసి సాటి మనుషుల వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలని గౌరవించండి. బాధ్యత గలిగిన పదవి లో ఉన్న మహిళగా మీరు చేసిన… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 2, 2024

Additionally, Tollywood actor Prakash Raj questioned “What are these shameless politics? Why this ill-treatment of women working in the film industry,” with hashtag #justasking.

Earlier today, Telangana minister Konda Surekha claimed that BRS working president KTR was responsible for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. In a statement to the media, she alleged that KTR was the reason behind several actors marrying young.

“He took drugs, got addicted and did rave parties. He played with their feelings and then blackmailed them,” said Konda Surekha.

“KTR is 100 percent responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He demanded that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing the N-Convention. Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go him but she refused to go. So they asked her to leave, that’s how the divorce happened,” alleged Konda Surekha.

Her comments have been met with sharp criticism from netizens who have condemned her remarks for dragging another woman in an attempt to put down her political rival.

Netizens react

Following Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s controversial remarks, netizens voiced strong criticism on social media. One user on X suggested, “File the case and take it to the court.” Another commented, “These politicians never imagined they would stoop so low. Shame, shame.”

A third user stated, “I think the Telugu states now realize that the previous governments were better.” Another added, “She should refrain from using such language; she needs to respect women and families.”

A user expressed support, saying, “We are with you, Nagarjuna Garu. Please take legal action!” Conversely, one user urged, “Personal attacks won’t solve issues. Let’s focus on real problems.”