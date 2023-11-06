‘Don’t want a thief to become Telangana’s CM’: Sharmila’s dig at Revanth

Hyderabad: Mounting a stingy attack on TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, YS Sharmila said that she did not want “the thief” to become chief minister.

Although Sharmila has expressed her “unconditional support” to the grand old party in the upcoming elections, it is hard to assume that she will fully work for the victory of Congress leaders.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 6, Sharmila recalled that the “Supreme Court had referred entitled Revanth Reddy a thief.” The YSRTP chief further said that Revanth Reddy had later asked the SC to drop the case against him, but the SC remained firm on investigating the case.

The Telangana YSR party chief recently withdrew from the Telangana Assembly poll race in support of the Congress. Stating that there were thieves in every party, Sharmila held that she strongly wanted to see the KCR regime’s end in Telangana, but did not want ‘a thief’ to become a chief minister.

Taking a dig at the advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Sharmila said that when she formed a party in Telangana, the former remained silent.

Sajjala Reddy had earlier said, “It is sad to see Sharmila joining hands with the same Congress party that troubled the YS family.”

Replying fiercely to Sajjala, Sharmila said, “This same Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said he and his party (YSRCP) have no connection with me, right on the very day I announced my plans to be active in Telangana politics. What connection does he have now to comment about my political stance? I don’t think I have any connection with them.”

“KCR recently said Telangana has double roads and AP has single roads, Telangana is glowing with brightness while AP is sulking in darkness. What response does Sajjala have to this? Sajjala is better off minding his own business” asserted Sharmila.

Sharmila reiterates support for Congress

YS Sharmila speaking to ANI said, “I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that’s the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power. I, as YSR’s daughter support the Congress’ risk Congress’ chance. In more than 55 constituencies I am going to affect the Congress vote bank.”

Speaking about alleged corruption in the Kaleswaram project, she backed the Congress’ stand “There is a huge corruption in the Kaleswaram project and Narendra Modi who is coming to Telangana tomorrow should order a central-level investigation into this.”

Sharmila, who is the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that with more and more revelations on the corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, there was a dire need for all like-minded parties to put up a joint effort in the best interest of the people of Telangana.