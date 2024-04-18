Doordarshan’s decision to change logo colour to saffron draws criticism

India’s government-owned public broadcaster, Doordarshan, has faced criticism for its decision to change its logo colour to saffron. The broadcaster announced a logo-designing contest in 2017, which received over 10,000 entries, indicating the level of interest and engagement from the public.
The change has been met with opposition and concerns from various quarters, including X users, who have expressed their nostalgia and attachment to the iconic logo and the Sanskrit text “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” that had been a part of the DD logo since its inception.
Outrage on social media
While criticising the move of Doordarshan, member of Rajya Sabha and ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati (DD, AIR), Jawhar Sircar wrote, “National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel — it’s not Prasar Bharati any more — it’s Prachar Bharati!” (Sic).
Following the criticism, Doordarshan stated, “While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all-new DD News!” posted on DD News’s official account,”(sic).
The controversy surrounding the Doordarshan logo change is not an isolated incident. Earlier, Doordarshan was involved in controversy after broadcasting an interview between Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Narendra Modi.