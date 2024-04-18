Doordarshan’s decision to change logo colour to saffron draws criticism

India’s government-owned public broadcaster, Doordarshan, has faced criticism for its decision to change its logo colour to saffron. The broadcaster announced a logo-designing contest in 2017, which received over 10,000 entries, indicating the level of interest and engagement from the public.

The change has been met with opposition and concerns from various quarters, including X users, who have expressed their nostalgia and attachment to the iconic logo and the Sanskrit text “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” that had been a part of the DD logo since its inception.

Outrage on social media

While criticising the move of Doordarshan, member of Rajya Sabha and ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati (DD, AIR), Jawhar Sircar wrote, “National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel — it’s not Prasar Bharati any more — it’s Prachar Bharati!” (Sic).

National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron!



As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel —

it’s not Prasar Bharati any more

— it’s Prachar Bharati! https://t.co/a2r6zBLc3C — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) April 18, 2024

Doordarshan News in Bhagwa colour. pic.twitter.com/qWxQziDR3g — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) April 17, 2024

In 2014, the Election Commission conducted an inquiry when Modi spoke in front of a religious backdrop. Today, the govt dyes the state broadcaster’s logo in the BJP’s signature saffron and no one bats an eyelid. The EC has never been more comatose. https://t.co/FoRlJhng8S — Samanth Subramanian (@samanth_s) April 18, 2024

Did you know what Rangana runout said on Doordarshan and it’s new logo ! pic.twitter.com/He6ClnI6SE — Ranting gola (@therantinggola) April 18, 2024

Following the criticism, Doordarshan stated, “While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all-new DD News!” posted on DD News’s official account,”(sic).

While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News!



We have the courage to put:



Accuracy over speed

Facts over claims

Truth over sensationalism



Because if it is on DD News, it… pic.twitter.com/YH230pGBKs — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 16, 2024

The controversy surrounding the Doordarshan logo change is not an isolated incident. Earlier, Doordarshan was involved in controversy after broadcasting an interview between Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Narendra Modi.

