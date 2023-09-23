Dorsey’s Bluesky usage surges after Musk says will charge all X users

New Delhi: Jack Dorsey-backed social media network Bluesky saw a surge in new users sign-up after Elon Musk announced he will soon charge all X users a small monthly fee.

Musk’s announcement earlier this week backfired as Bluesky hit a daily active user record afterwards.

According to data from analytics firm Similarweb, Bluesky’s Android app saw half a million daily active users on the day of Musk’s announcement and its web traffic increased even higher.

On Android, the daily active users metric was up 20.6 per cent for Bluesky.

Bluesky saw a total of 53,585 new signups in one day after Musk’s announcement — 5 per cent of the platform’s user base of around 1.13 million accounts, reports TechCrunch.

In a live-streamed interaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the X owner floated the idea that the social network may no longer be a free site.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said.