X will soon charge users ‘a small monthly payment’: Musk

During the interaction, Musk said that X now now 550 million monthly users, generating 100-200 million posts every day.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th September 2023 8:49 am IST
US agencies probing Tesla’s use of funds for secret ‘glass house’ for Musk
Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk is going to charge a “small monthly payment’ from all X users and the social media platform would not be a free place anymore soon.

In a live-streamed interaction with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the X owner floated the idea that the social network may no longer be a free site, in a bid to deal with the problem of bots on the platform.

Also Read
X introduces verification based on government ID for paid users

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said late on Monday.

MS Education Academy

“Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if it has to pay a few dollars or something, the effective cost of bots is very high,” the billionaire added.

The idea of charging everyone on X is not a new idea as last year, Musk had floated it for the first time.

The company currently charges $8 per month from its X Premium users, that gives them an ability to edit posts, see less ads, write longer posts and prioritised rankings in search and conversations.

During the interaction, Musk said that X now now 550 million monthly users, generating 100-200 million posts every day.

Musk did not disclose how many paid subscribers it currently has.

During its last public earnings in Q1 2022, Twitter had mentioned 229 million mDAUs (monetizable daily active user).

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th September 2023 8:49 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button