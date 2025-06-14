DoT-Telangana police bust illegal call routing setup in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: An illegal telecom operation running in Secunderabad was busted by the Department of Telecom (DoT) Hyderabad unit, in coordination with Telangana police, late Thursday night, June 12.

Based on detailed analysis and intelligence, officials traced an unauthorised setup using SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) connections, operated by a private firm in Hyderabad. The setup was being used to illegally route international calls from countries like the Middle East and the United States to Indian users, while displaying fake local Indian numbers.

During the raid, authorities seized an SIP server, three laptops, one monitor, and other network equipment used in the operation.

Also Read Operation Sindoor displayed coordination of armed forces: IAF chief

Officials said such illegal setups lead to significant revenue loss to the nation and can pose security risks, as they are sometimes exploited by anti-national elements. Innocent users may also face consequences due to these fraudulent activities.

Two FIRs have been registered against the firm, and one suspect has been taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing, and the role of other individuals is being examined.

Further action will be taken based on the findings. The DoT has been actively working to stop illegal call routing and cyber fraud across the country.