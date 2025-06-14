Operation Sindoor displayed coordination of armed forces: IAF chief

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday, June 14, said that Operation Sindoor displayed coordination of armed forces in India.

“Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force (IAF), wherein we demonstrated our capability to deliver swift, precise, and decisive blows to the enemy,” Singh added.

The Air Chief Marshal addressed a gathering at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, following the combined graduate parade of 215 courses. Speaking of complexities on the battlefield, Singh said that the IAF is fast evolving into an aerospace force, and many of the cadets will lead India’s foray into space.

“All these challenges will require you to be committed, focused, innovative, and passionate about your job,” he added. Singh instructed the young officers to keep furthering the spirit of jointness in the armed forces as they grow in service.