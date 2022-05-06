Double bedroom colonies will replace Dawakhanas, TRS minister

Hyderabad: The Telangana minister for Animal Fisheries, Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that Basthi Dawakhanas and Anganwadi centers would be replaced with double bedroom colonies with all the facilities.

On Thursday, in a review meeting at the Masab Tank office, the minister made the announcement in the presence of District Collector Sharma, Revenue officers, GHMC officials, and housing officials.

In a meeting, the minister said that the state CM was moved by seeing the plight of poor people living in congested one-room tenements and conceived the idea of building doubled bedroom houses for the weaker sections for a decent life.

The minister was quoted by Hans India as saying that the state government constructed double bedroom houses with all the facilities like roads, drainage, drinking water lines, and power supply. In Hyderabad, the government constructed double-bedroom houses in 22 areas and allotted them to poor people free of cost.

The minister also directed the district collector to take measures in consultation with officials of the medical and health department to set up Basthi Dawakhanas in the double bedroom colonies to extend free medical services to the poor people.

He also asked the Collector to discuss with officials of the Women and Child Welfare department to set up Anganwadi centers in new colonies.