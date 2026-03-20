Double blow for SRH: After Pat Cummins, Jack Edwards ruled out of 2026 IPL season

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face a significant injury crisis heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, with not just captain Pat Cummin set to miss the start of the tournament but now even allrounder Jack Edwards completely out of it.

Cummins has not played competitive cricket since the third Ashes Test in Adelaide in December 2025, having been sidelined by a lumbar bone stress injury in his lower back. He was subsequently ruled out of the remaining Ashes matches and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In his absence, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will lead SRH.

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Edwards was signed by the franchise for Rs 3 crore at the last auction and would have made his IPL debut this season. He picked up a foot injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. He was the only uncapped overseas player to be signed at the 2025 auction.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, has been signed by Delhi Capitals, is also set to miss the start of the IPL beginning March 28. Starc played all five Ashes Tests and the back-end of the Big Bash League. He is, however, being managed by Cricket Australia after having bowled more balls in Test cricket than any other paceman over the course of the last 12 months.

SRH take part in the season opener on March 28 in Bengaluru, where they face off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Cricket Australia is taking a cautious approach with their star multi-format bowlers given that the Test side will play up to 21 matches in a 12-month period, including tours of South Africa, India and England, before defending their ODI World Cup crown in late 2027. Josh Hazlewood (RCB), who was out for the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles issues, is another Australian set to miss the start of the tournament.

The trio’s availability will depend on progress in their return-to-play protocols over the next few weeks.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also suffered a blow, with pacer Nathan Ellis set to be ruled out of the competition after being unable to recover in time from a hamstring injury – a recurrence of the one he suffered in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, franchise CEO KS Viswanathan told reporters in Chennai on Thursday, March 19.