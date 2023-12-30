Double elimination in Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan and…

Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are expected to bring a lot of drama and emotions in Bigg Boss 17 house as a new elimination round approaches. The nominated contestants for 11th week are — Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 Witness Double Elimination

According to the latest updates, not one but makers are likely to remove two contestants this week. Yes, you read that right! To add an exciting twist to the competition, a double eviction has been planned.

Our sources confirmed that Rinku Dhawan has bid adieu to the show. Her journey came to an end in the 11th week.

And now, as per the latest buzz, we hear that another contestant Neil Bhatt, who was nominated for the entire season too has been evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house.

🚨 BREAKING! Shocking DOUBLE EVICTION



Rinku Singh and Neil Bhatt are EVICTED from #BiggBoss17 house



Retweet 🔃 If Happy — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 30, 2023

However, there is no official confirmation about this big and shocking development.

What’s your take on this? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.