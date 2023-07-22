Double elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this week, guess names?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is continues to grab audiences attention with its unpredictable twists and tasks, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. The reality show has been delivering a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and surprises week after week.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Double Elimination

And now in an unexpected turn of events, this week’s eviction is likely to take a surprising twist, as not one, but TWO contestants might bid farewell to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Yes, you read that right!

According to sources close to the show, the double elimination is on cards this week as no eviction took place since last two week. Cyrus Broacha was the last contestant to walk out from the show that too he took a voluntary exit. It is now being said that two from the bottom three contestants (participants who got the least votes) will be show the exit door this week.

Nominated Contestants

Six contestants have been nominated for next elimination. They are —

Aashika Bhatia

Avinash Sachdev

Jad Hadid

Elvish Yadav

Falaq Naaz

Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Voting Trends

Jad, Avinash and Falaq are the current bottom three contestants of BB OTT 2, as per latest voting trends results. Check it below.

