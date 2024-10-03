Double elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Aditya Om and who?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is gearing up for some dramatic twists in the upcoming episodes. With ex-contestants from previous seasons set to make surprise appearances during the Dussehra special episodes, the tension inside the house is building as eliminations also loom.

This week, six contestants are on the chopping block, with Naga Manikanta, Nabeel Afridi, Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Aditya Om, and Nainika all nominated for eviction. In a shocking turn of events, a double elimination is planned for Week 5, which promises to shake up the game.

Aditya Om Eliminated

As previously reported by us, a midweek eviction has already taken place, with Aditya Om being the first to walk out of the house. The eviction took place in a late-night surprise on Wednesday night, leaving contestants in disbelief.

But the twists don’t end there.

Nainika To Get Evicted In Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Sources from the set have confirmed that another eviction is scheduled for the upcoming weekend. This time, Nainika is expected to leave the house on Sunday, following Aditya’s exit. Both Aditya and Nainika were reportedly in the bottom two, prompting the makers to plan their eliminations accordingly.

Once Nainika departs, only eight contestants will remain in the competition. However, the excitement is far from over, as Bigg Boss is set to introduce eight wildcard contestants in the upcoming episodes.

Fans can look forward to more surprises and intense drama as the race for the title heats up. Stay tuned to Siasat.com.