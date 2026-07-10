Mumbai: One of the most talked about controversial reality shows, Lock Upp 2 is all set to witness a major twist this week as the news of double eviction has taken over social media.

Double eviction rocks the jail

According to insiders, not one but two contestants will be shown the exit door during the upcoming Judgement Day episode. The two names doing rounds are Sunita Ahuja and Varun Yadav, who is popularly known as Laila inside the show.

The Judgement Day shoot was done yesterday on July 9 and Sunita Ahuja’s exit has already become a major talking point among viewers. She had been one of the most discussed contestants of the season, thanks to her blunt statements, emotional moments and no-filter attitude inside the house.

On the other hand, Varun Yadav aka Laila had also managed to grab attention with his presence and equations with other inmates. If the reports turn out to be true, his eviction may also come as a surprise for many fans who expected him to stay longer in the game.

Week 2 nominated contestants

The nominated contestants this week were —

Ram Kapoor

Riyaz Aly

Shreya Kalra

Sunita Ahuja

Varun Yadav

With two contestants set to leave, the game is expected to get even more intense in the coming episodes. The double eviction twist has already created enough drama outside the Lock Upp house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.