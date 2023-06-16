Double-engine govt failing people of Manipur: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday hit out at the “double engine” BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak out on the situation in the violence-hit state and make an appeal for peace.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the double-engine formula failed in Karnataka and the BJP was shown the door by the people of the southern state and “the double-engine government is failing the people of Manipur”.

“One engine (the state) has run out of fuel. The other engine (the Centre) has decoupled itself and is hiding in the loco shed. It is obvious that Mr Biren Singh has lost the confidence of all sections of the people of Manipur. It is also obvious that Mr Narendra Modi is not willing to talk to the people of Manipur nor even make an appeal for peace,” he said in a tweet.

The former union minister said since May 3 — that is in the last 45 days — “the Hon’ble Prime Minister has not uttered a word on Manipur; nor visited the state that is burning. This is the Government that boasts of ‘Sabka Saath…’.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared the remarks made by Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh from Manipur whose house was burnt in the state by miscreants.

“Here is a Union Minister from Manipur lamenting the prevailing situation in his state. But the PM is still silent, too busy preparing for his visit to the US while Manipur continues to burn,” Ramesh said.

He also shared a previous speech by the prime minister where he was heard saying that there was a time when governments had left Manipur to fend for itself.

“The Prime Minister should listen to himself regarding Manipur,” the Congress leader also said.

The Opposition parties from the state are still awaiting an audience with him, Ramesh said.

In another tweet later, Ramesh said, “The self-anointed VishwaYogi has just shared various asanas for his devotees to practice. But when will he come out of his Maunasana as far as burning Manipur is concerned. His silence has gone beyond being pathetic.”

Another senior Congress leader K C Venugopal wondered if Modi will finally speak up after Union minister Singh’s residence was attacked.

“Manipur is burning for the last 40 days and the conflict is spiralling out of control. There is no semblance of rule of law and those in power are themselves spearheading massacres and helping militants with arms and ammunition. The PM has maintained a stone-cold silence, and his govt has taken no concrete action so far.

“Why is the Union govt allowing this to continue? Who is accountable for this disastrous situation? The PM must immediately call for an all-party meeting because the country is demanding answers. Will he finally speak up after a Union Minister’s residence has been attacked?” he asked.

The Congress has been blaming the BJP for the current situation in Manipur and alleged that its divisive policies are responsible for it. Over 120 people have lost their lives in the violence-hit state.

Meanwhile, sources said all-out efforts have been made by the Centre to bring back normalcy in Manipur through a number of initiatives that include enhanced area domination in fringe areas and higher reaches by security forces, mobilisation of additional troops and close monitoring by senior officials.

The Union home ministry has also rushed Director General of CRPF S L Thaosen to Manipur to assess the situation and for better utilisation and coordination of central forces, the sources privy to the development said.

The central government’s urgency to check continuous violence in Manipur comes after the killing of nine youths in a single incident and torching of the private residence of Union minister Singh, they said.