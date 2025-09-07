Double houses, double drama: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 begins tonight

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its ninth season, and the excitement is at its peak. After finishing eight successful seasons, the show will premiere today, September 7, at 7 PM on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar. Hosted by Nagarjuna, this season is expected to bring more twists, surprises, and tough challenges.

Grand Launch and Promos

The makers released a special promo where Nagarjuna appeared in a classy black suit. He introduced the theme of “double house, double entertainment.” For the first time, the show will have two houses, and contestants will be divided as “owners” and “tenants.” The promo also showed shocking moments, including one contestant refusing to enter the house without a personal item.

Contestants of Season 9

A total of 14 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house during the grand launch. Out of them, five were selected from the Agnipariksha challenge, while the rest are celebrity participants.

Celebrity Contestants

Tanuja Gowda – TV actress

Bharani Shankar – TV actor

Emmanuel – Comedian from Jabardasth

Asha Saini – Actress

Suman Setty – Comedian

Sanjana Galrani – Actress

Ramu Rathod – Folk singer

Shreshti Varma – Choreographer

Ritu Choudhary – Actress

Agnipariksha Contestants

Mask Man Harish

Dammu Sreeja

Soldier Pawan Kalyan

Maryada Manish

Priya

Wild card entries like Divvela Madhuri and Alekhya (also known as Chitti Pickles) are expected to join later.

What’s New in Season 9

The double house setup is the biggest change this year. Contestants will have to survive with new rules, harder tasks, and unexpected eliminations. Both celebrities and commoners will compete for the title, making the show more thrilling.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 starts tonight with the promise of double drama, double fun, and non-stop entertainment.