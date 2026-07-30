Doubts on SIR heat up, Bengaluru govt officer beaten up, 2 held

Bengaluru: An argument over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) application forms escalated into an assault on a government officer in east Bengaluru, prompting the arrest of two persons by Devarajeevanahalli police.

Police identified the accused as Yarab and Dastagir. They were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attacking Fakirappa, a Development Superintendent with the Karnataka Slum Development Board, who had been assigned supervisory responsibility for 11 polling booths during the SIR process.

Investigators said Fakirappa was inspecting SIR-related work in Roshan Nagar on Wednesday afternoon when the accused approached Booth Level Officers requesting SIR forms. The officials informed them that they were registered as residents of Jayanagar and would have to collect the forms from that constituency.

Police said the discussion soon turned into a heated argument. When Fakirappa stepped in to resolve the issue, the accused allegedly punched him in the face, leaving him injured. Bystanders intervened and separated those involved before the situation could worsen.

Following treatment at Ambedkar Hospital, Fakirappa lodged a complaint with Devarajeevanahalli police, who registered a case under relevant sections for voluntarily causing hurt, obstructing a public servant and interfering with official duties.

East Division DCP Vikram Amathe said the investigation confirmed that the altercation arose over the demand for SIR forms. Acting on the complaint, police arrested both accused and initiated further legal proceedings. The investigation is continuing.