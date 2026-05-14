Download DEECET hall tickets through MeeSeva WhatsApp group

The DEECET examination is scheduled for May 21 and May 22.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2026 4:35 pm IST
Enhanced learning session for Telangana Department of School Education, TGDEECET-2025 exam preparation.

Hyderabad: The Diploma Entrance Examination for Education and Common Entrance Test (DEECET) hall tickets are now available through the MeeSeva WhatsApp group on Sunday, May 15, at 10:00 am.

This initiative ensures faster, secure, and transparent delivery of examination-related services directly to students and parents.

Steps to apply for hall ticket

  1. Save the official MeeSeva WhatsApp number 8096958096 in your mobile contacts as “MeeSeva Telangana”.
  2. Open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” message to initiate the MeeSeva Chatbot.
  3. Type”DEECET Hall Ticket”.
  4. Click on the Open Service option from the menu.
  5. Enter your Payment ID, Application Number, Mobile Number, and Date of Birth (DOB) as prompted in the form.
  6. Submit the details. Your DEECET Hall Ticket will be delivered instantly on WhatsApp.

The DEECET examination is scheduled for May 21 and May 22.

Subhan Bakery

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th May 2026 4:35 pm IST

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