Download DEECET hall tickets through MeeSeva WhatsApp group

Hyderabad: The Diploma Entrance Examination for Education and Common Entrance Test (DEECET) hall tickets are now available through the MeeSeva WhatsApp group on Sunday, May 15, at 10:00 am.
This initiative ensures faster, secure, and transparent delivery of examination-related services directly to students and parents.
Steps to apply for hall ticket
- Save the official MeeSeva WhatsApp number 8096958096 in your mobile contacts as “MeeSeva Telangana”.
- Open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” message to initiate the MeeSeva Chatbot.
- Type”DEECET Hall Ticket”.
- Click on the Open Service option from the menu.
- Enter your Payment ID, Application Number, Mobile Number, and Date of Birth (DOB) as prompted in the form.
- Submit the details. Your DEECET Hall Ticket will be delivered instantly on WhatsApp.
The DEECET examination is scheduled for May 21 and May 22.