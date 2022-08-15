Dowry an unIslamic practice: Scholars at Siasat Millat Fund’s Du ba Du program

Hyderabad: Siaasat Millat fund organized the 115th edition of matrimonial program at Kings Palace Gudimalkapur on Saturday which was attended by the Rector of Al Quran Institute Amar Alam Nadvi and Faisal Siddiqui from Lucknow as chief guests.

“Hyderabad has the privilege to have practical Islamic teachings practiced in daily life and for this the residents of this city deserve congratulation,” Nadvi said.

Nadvi visited the counters facilitating the matrimonial alliances of Muslim boys and girls and praised the efforts of Zahid Ali Khan editor Siasat Daily, Zahir Ali Khan managing editor and Aamir Ali Khan the News editor. “Paving way for matrimonial alliances is a noble task to be rewarded by Allah the Almighty. There is a need to replicate such program in Lucknow to end the unIslamic practices in Muslim marriages”, Nadvi said.

Faisal Siddiqui spoke highly about the initiative after inspecting various counters. “The parents must play a role in the Islamic of bringing of their children in addition to the modern education.”

Zahiruddin All Khan apprised the chief guests and Afroz Mohiuddin (USA) about the matrimonial selection process through computer.

A total of 85 registration of boys and girls made during the program.

There were separate counters for SSC, Intermediate, B.Sc., B.Com, M.Com, M.Sc., MBBS, BDS, MD, B.Pharmacy, Graduate, Post Graduate, Second Marriage, Handicaped and delayed marriage as well as counters for technical education. Experienced volunteers were there to guide parents with photos of boys and girls with their bio-data.

The live telecast of the Du Ba Du program was telecasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV to enable those living abroad to contact.