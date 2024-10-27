Dozens injured as truck crashes into bus stop in Israel

Tel Aviv: A truck crashed into a bus stop at the Gilliot interchange, north of Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, October 27 injuring dozens of people, according to the country’s emergency and rescue services and police.

Israel’s rescue service, Magen David Adom (MDA), responded to the scene shortly after the accident was reported. Around 40 people are feared to have been trapped, while a total of 16 injured individuals have been treated and transported to Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals so far.

“Among the injured: 4 in serious condition, 2 in moderate condition, and 4 in mild condition. MDA teams are also treating multiple other casualties on-site,” according to the emergency and rescue services.

Elaborating on the accident, the MDA stated, “At 10:08 am, a report was received in MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Yarkon Region of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are currently providing medical treatment on-site to dozens of casualties.”

Additionally, MDA’s Blood Services supplied 90 units of blood to the hospitals caring for the injured.

Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack.

Meanwhile, the Israel Police reported on their X handle that “Civilians neutralized the driver at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

“Police are securing the scene following a truck-ramming in central Israel. Preliminary investigations reveal a truck collided with a bus unloading passengers, injuring a number of civilians,” the statement further read.