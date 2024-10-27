Khamenei says Israel’s strikes on Iran should not be exaggerated nor minimized

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has said that Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the country on Saturday, October 26, should neither be exaggerated nor minimized.

Khamenei the comment on Sunday, October 27, during a meeting with families of Iranian military officers killed in the attack. He described the strikes as a “miscalculation” by Israel.

📸 Meeting with the families of the Martyrs of Security



Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with the families of the Martyrs of Security in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Oct. 27, 2024



⏬ https://t.co/6Bxt6XQ246 pic.twitter.com/xmd56jDKG9 — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) October 27, 2024

In a post on X, Khamenei said, “The evil of the Israel regime two nights ago should neither be magnified nor minimized. We must make them understand the power, determination, and initiative of the Iranian people.”

He continued, “Our officials should be the ones to assess and precisely apprehend what needs to be done and do whatever is in the best interests of this country and nation.”

شرارت دو شب پیش رژیم صهیونیستی نه باید بزرگنمایی شود و نه کوچک‌انگاری. باید خطای محاسباتی رژیم صهیونیستی به هم بخورد. باید قدرت و اراده و ابتکار ملت ایران و جوانان کشور را به آنان فهماند. — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) October 27, 2024

We must show the Zionists the power and initiative of the #Iranian people pic.twitter.com/26Y2bIc6uu — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) October 27, 2024

On Saturday morning, Israeli forces launched “precise” strikes on Iran’s military bases in response to the October 1 missile attack, during which Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

At least four Iranian soldiers were killed in an attack.

The Israeli army has issued a warning to Tehran to refrain from responding.

In recent weeks, Israel has intensified its operations against Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, both Iran’s allies, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.