Dozens of Palestinians protest against Israel’s 15-yr blockade

Gaza: Dozens of Palestinians rallied in western Gaza against an Israeli blockade imposed on the Palestinian enclave for more than 15 years.

During the rally, which was organised on Tuesday by several Palestinian factions including Gaza’s ruling faction Hamas, demonstrators demanded the Palestinians’ right to natural resources, mainly the gas fields discovered in 2000 off the coast of the Gaza Strip.

They waved Palestinian flags and carried banners in both Arabic and English that read, “It is our right to travel freely and with dignity” and “Our gas is our right”.

“The ongoing Israeli siege on Gaza has deprived thousands of students of freedom of movement and thousands of patients of their right to medical treatment,” Suhail al-Hindi, a senior Hamas member, told the rally.

شاهد| افتتاح جدارية "#غازنا_حقنا" في ميناء غزة بالتزامن مع إزاحة الستار عن حجر الأساس لتدشين الممر المائي.. والفصائل تؤكد استعدادها لحماية الحق الفلسطيني في الغاز بالنار والبارود pic.twitter.com/haal9UxFPm — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 13, 2022

He called for efforts to put pressure on Israel to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip and uphold the Palestinians’ right to exploit their natural resources, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Israel continues to deprive Gazans’ rights to natural resources, communicating with the world through a sea corridor, and building a port and an airport,” Al-Hindi said.

صور| افتتاح جدارية "غازنا حقنا" في ميناء غزة بالتزامن مع إزاحة الستار عن حجر الأساس لتدشين الممر المائي pic.twitter.com/1zaO6qTv9K — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 13, 2022

Later, dozens of boats carrying flag-waving Palestinians held a sea march, with drones belonging to armed Palestinian factions flying around to protect them.

A gas field 36 km west of Gaza city was discovered in 2000, but no major progress has been made in its development and exploitation so far.

Israel has maintained a land, air and sea blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas violently took over the territory from the Palestinian Authority in 2007.

#عاجل| فصائل العمل الوطني والإسلامي تزيح الستار عن حجر الأساس لتدشين الممر المائي في ميناء غزة pic.twitter.com/RSQwgDDbmW — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 13, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)