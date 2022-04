Hyderabad: Dr Anuja Gupta has hosted an interfaith Iftar Party in Chicago, the US fostering the unity of all religions. She invited a Hindu priest, Sikh priest, Christian pastor, and a Muslim priest and speaker Azam Nizamuddin.

The event represented India’s culture of secularism and diversity.

