‘Dr of Fragrance’ Yusuf Bhai to inaugurate Hyderabad store this week

Hyderabad: Dubai’s celebrated “Doctor of Fragrance,” Yusuf Bhai, is bringing his fragrance empire to India with the grand opening of his first perfume store in Hyderabad. The launch is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, at 7:00 pm at Masab Tank, opposite Agra Sweets, Banjara Hills.

The Hyderabad store will feature Yusuf Bhai’s signature blends, including oud, attars, and exclusive collections that have made waves in Dubai’s perfume scene.

About Yusuf Bhai

Yusuf Bhai, often referred to as the “Dr of Fragrance” in Dubai, has gained recognition for his rare ability to recreate any scent just by smelling it, a talent that has earned him a loyal following across the UAE. Customers often approach him to replicate discontinued perfumes or capture a memory in a bottle.

He hails from Chavakkad, a coastal town in Kerala’s Thrissur district, where his father worked at the local fish market. From selling inverters in his early days to discovering his passion for photography in Qatar, Yusuf Madappen’s journey took a defining turn in Dubai. Starting with door-to-door sales, his resilience led to the creation of a successful perfume brand now running five stores across the UAE.

Buzz builds ahead of Yusuf Bhai’s perfume store launch in Hyderabad

His announcement had initially sparked a wave of excitement, with Hyderabad residents eagerly awaiting details about the launch. Now that the date and venue are officially confirmed, anticipation has only grown stronger as the city gets ready to experience Yusuf Bhai’s signature fragrances up close.



