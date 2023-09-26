Dr Preethi suicide case: Accused moves HC as principal refuses entry

Hyderabad: Despite the Telangana High Court revoking the suspension of Dr M A Saif, who is accused in the abetment of suicide case of 26-year-old PG student Dr Preethi at Kakatiya Medical college, the college authorities did not allow him to resume studies. Preethi was a first-year postgraduate student who died by suicide in February early this year.

On September 11, the high court termed Dr Saif’s suspension as ‘unlawful’. However, the principal of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal district, did not allow Saif to join the classes.

Subsequently, on September 25, a contempt of court petition was filed against principal Dr Divvela Mohandas before the high court, Dr Saif’s lawyer Srikanth Chintala told Siasat.com.

The hearing will be held on October 6. Chintala said that the college principal refused to abide by the high court’s order.

“On September 13, Dr Saif was refused entry into the college by the principal Dr Divvela Mohandas, stating that they had not received the copy of the court order. On September 20, Dr Saif approached the college again, this time with a softcopy of the order. However, the principal refused to allow him, stating the copy did not have any stamp or the judge’s signature,” Chintala said.

Chintala explained that due to the heavy burden of cases on judges, there is always a delay in receiving the original court order. “This process was made trouble-free after the high court directed government officials and lower courts to verify if an order was uploaded to the Telangana high court’s website. If the order was available, it is deemed to be certified,” he said, adding, it might not contain the required stamp or signature, but it is still valid.

College orders fresh enquiry

On Tuesday, September 26, Dr Saif was told by the college authorities that a re-enquiry will be conducted and he was given three days to respond. “There is an absolute foul play. The contempt of court hearing will be held on October 6,” Chintala told Siasat.com.

Dr Preethi suicide case

On February 22, Dr Preethi was found unconscious in MGM hospital during duty hours. She was rushed to the NIMS, Hyderabad. However, she succumbed on February 26.

On February 24, Dr Saif was booked by the Matwada police with sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, section 4(v) of the TS Prohibition of Ragging Act, and sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

After spending two months in jail, Saif was granted bail on April 20.

Preethi’s family members said that just two days before she took the extreme step, she had broken down on phone alleging harassment by Dr Saif. They demanded strict action against him.

The incident stirred up a storm in Telangana as many students of the college protested against ragging and harassment by seniors.

Protests were also led by right-wing organisation such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad, who tried to pass the incident as a case of ‘love jihad’.

Saif or Sanjay, no one will be spared: KTR

Meanwhile, state IT minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working party president K T Rama Rao, at a public meeting in Sodeshapalle village of Warangal district, assured that the government stood by Preethi’s family.

“Be it Saif or Sanjay, whoever has been the cause of the death of Preethi, we will ensure that he faces a lawful punishment,” KTR had said.