Dr Sudhir Naik to get Life Time Achievement Award from CSI

Hyderabad: Senior consultant cardiologist at Apollo Hospital Dr Sudhir Naik will be receiving the Life Time Achievement Award from the Cardiology Society of India (CSI) on December 8.

The award will be presented to him on December 8 at Chennai at the annual conference of the cardiology society.

Apart from being a senior consultant, he is also an adjunct professor at Apollo Hospital Education and Research Foundation (AHERF), an expert member of the ethics committee, and a coordinator of clinical research and education at Apollo Health City, Hyderabad.

Education and fellowship

He completed his under graduation and post-graduation at Osmania Medical College Hyderabad.

From AIIMS, New Delhi, he specialized in Cardiology with D.M Cardiology in 1970.

Between 1977 and 78, he was a WHO fellow at Hammersmith Hospital, London U.K., Rigshospitalet Copenhagen, Denmark, Karolinska Institution, Stockholm, Sweden, Central Institute of Cardiology Moscow, USSR, Armenian Institute of Cardiology, Armenia and Yervan, USSR.

Dr Sudhir Naik

His career

During his professional career, he held many posts. Some of them are as follows

Professor of cardiology at Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad. Head of the Department of Cardiology Superintendent of OGH & Additional Director Medical Education Government of AP 1999. Emeritus professor of Cardiology at the University of Health Sciences AP Director of Cardiology & Dean, Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences.

Apart from it, he participated in Cardiology Conferences in India, the US, the UK, Europe, Russia, and Pakistan.

His research

State Nodal Officer for the National Programme on “Prevention of cardiovascular Diseases” W.H.O / Govt of India.

ICMR investigator study group

“Indo – US Collaborative Study

Development of a Vaccine for Rhematic Fever”.

Member ICMR – Indo – USSR Collaborative group (1988)

Regional Research Principal investigator ACS Registry (CREATE Registry)

(Canada, China, & India)

Regional Principal Investigator CREATE, OASIS – V, OASIS VI, OASIS VII and POISE.

Member ICMR Research group on National Registry for A.C.S

Professional Societies and Fellowship

Former Chairman Ethics Committee. National Institute of Nutrition.

Former Member, National Ethics Committee Mumbai

Member, Ethics Committee Apollo Health City, Hyderabad.

Former Member Central Ethics Committee, Apollo Group of Hospitals

Fellow of the Indian, college of Cardiology, College of Chest physician of India,

Indian College of physician, College of general Practitioners of India.

Founder fellow of Indian Society of Echo Cardiography.

On Editorial board of India Heart Journal, Journal of API, Journal of Chest Diseases, Asian Journal of Cardiology, Journal of Hypertension (Indian Edition)

Expert Committee

Member Working Group on Medical & Health VIIth Five Year Plan

Expert member Govt. of India Ministry of health subcommittee on Cardiology.

Expert member in evaluating and monitoring centres for Accreditation to National Board of Examinations in Cardiology

Expert member in Formulating and Evaluating Method of Examinations for the National Board of Examinations in Cardiology.

Expert Advisory Member ICMR on Cardiovascular diseases.

Expert Member for Faculty Selection AIIMS, New Delhi and Post-Graduation Institute Chandigarh.

Member Board of PG studies in Cardiology – University of Health Sciences.

Publications

Several Publications in National and International Journals, Chapters in Textbooks of Medicine and Cardiology.

Best paper Awards Cardiology Society

Other Activities

Several Awards for Communal Harmony

Rotary Club, Including Best Cardiology camp for Rotary outreach

President Vivek Vardhini Education Society-More than 25 years

Founder Vice President – Montessori Training and Research Trust nearly 40 years

Personal background

His wife’s name is Dr Usha S Naik, former HOD Psychiatry OMC. His children are Swati, Anuradha and Ashutosh. While, Swati is an assistant professor at St Jude’s Memphis whereas, Anuradha and Ashutosh are Conservation Architect and Ph.D. Materials Science, Cambridge UK respectively.