Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, concurrent Indian envoy presents credential to Yemeni President

Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, who holds concurrent accreditation for Yemen, officially presented his credentials to Dr Rashad Al-Alimi, President of Yemen, in a ceremony held in Aden on Tuesday, August 20.

This significant event marks the official commencement of Khan’s tenure as India’s ambassador to the Yemen. Dr Shaya Mohsin Zindani, the Yemeni Foreign Minister, was also present at the event.

During the ceremony, ambassador Dr Khan expressed his deep commitment to enhancing the already close and friendly relations between India and Yemen.

He discussed cooperation in defense between the two countries, ITEC Courses and ICCR Scholarships available to Yemeni citizens during a meeting with the Dr Al-Alimi.

President Dr Al-Alimi expressed confidence in the long-standing India-Yemen relationship and also stated a desire to strengthen and deepen this partnership between the two nations.

In addition to his meeting with President Dr Al-Alimi, ambassador Khan is scheduled to engage with various local interlocutors, government officials, and members of the Indian community during his visit.

The discussions aim to broaden collaboration in trade, culture, education, and health, benefiting both countries.

In a post on X, Dr Khan said, “Arrived in Aden for my 1st visit to Yemen. This is also the 1st visit by an Indian ambassador in nearly 10 yrs. Looking forward to meeting local interlocutors & Indian community. India-Yemen relations have always been close & friendly; it’s time to give a new momentum to this partnership.”

On July 26, Dr Khan accredited as the next ambassador of India to Yemen. He expressed gratitude for being given the additional responsibility.

In a post on X, he said, “It is a matter of great honour for me to be given this additional responsibility-concurrent accreditation to Yemen. I look forward to working closely with the Internationally Recognized Government in Yemen to strengthen India-Yemen relations. @BinmubarakAhmed @yemen_mofa”