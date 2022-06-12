Dr Vizarath Rasool Khan free mega medical camp completes 20 years

Hyderabad: The well known educationist late Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan had launched Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan free Mega Medical & health camp at Shadan Hospital Himayat Sagar Road near AP Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2003 purely with a spirit of human service. It completes 20 years of its human service.

Since the beginning, this Mega health camp was extremely popular among the people. During these 20 years lakhs of patients have benefited from these medical camps where every facility of Super Speciality Hospital is available with modern ICU wards, and dialysis and other facilities.

The current free medical camp started at Shadan hospital from May 23, 2022 now extended to Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan Hospital due to the heavy Rush of the patients to enable all those living in twin cities and across all the districts of Telangana to benefit from these camps.

Around 60000 to 70000 patients were treated in these camps’ outpatient facility.

Whereas in the in-patient section around 7000 to 8000 patients were treated. About 1000 minor and major surgeries were performed which include replacement of knee joints, hip joints, operations of gallbladder stones, hernia, cataract, bone fracture, gynec diseases, uterus removal and other such operations.

Under the Super Speciality section of Shadan Hospital, patients are treated for cardiology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, plastic surgery, neurosurgery gastrology, Gastro surgery etc.

Apart from this, more than 40000 blood tests were carried out absolutely free.

Around 10 to 15 MRI, 20 to 25 CT scan, 150 to 200 X-rays, 30 to 40 2D echo, 30 to 40 Marto graphy, 10 to 15 dialysis are performed daily.

The free Camp at Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan, Aziz Nagar RR district, will continue from June 16 to 22, 2022. Here too, all the state of the art medical facilities, labs, operation theaters, separate ward for newborns with experienced and qualified doctor and surgeons with full medical staff available around the clock for the service of the patients to ensure comfort to all those coming from city and districts as well as from the neighboring States.

These camps are running under the direct supervision of Mrs Shadan Vizarath Rasul Khan, Dr Sarab Rasool Khan, Aizazul Rahman Vice chairman Shadan society.

Transportation and free food facilities shall be provided to the visitors at Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan Hospital.

Enquiries around the clock available on the following helplines:

8676311747, 8686285796, 900098544, 9849019535, 9885751975, 9966112448, 98660646, 6304675569, 9985230806.