Dr VRK Women’s College of Engineering offers free seats

Hyderabad: Dr VRK Women’s College of Engineering is offering free seats in the institution in undergraduate programs i.e., Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI & DS), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE). In the postgraduate program, free seats are available in CSE.

The management also provides free admission, hostel facilities, and transportation. It aims to remove financial barriers and create an inclusive environment for aspiring students.

According to Rahman Sharif, Officer of Special Duty (OSD) of Shadan Educational Society, the college has already facilitated the graduation of approximately 200 students across two batches. Currently, there are around 250 students enrolled in various programs.

The institution is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and affiliated with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Dr VRK Women’s College of Engineering takes pride in achieving a commendable pass percentage of 90% among its students.

Regarding placements, the college boasts a track record of securing employment for its graduates in leading multinational corporations (MNCs) with attractive packages.

Interested candidates can reach out to the college at the provided contact numbers (7893044962 or 6304840184) to secure their future in the field of engineering.