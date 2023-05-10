Dr Zaibunnisa threatening case: Asrar Ahmed Khan denies allegations

Hyderabad: Asrar Ahmed Khan, who was accused of threatening Dr. Zaibunnisa and her husband, has denied all the allegations against him. Dr. Zaibunnisa had filed a police complaint against Asrar Ahmed Khan claiming that he had sent threatening WhatsApp messages to her and her husband. However, Khan has denied sending any such messages and stated that the complaint filed against him is completely baseless.

Khan alleged that the complaint was filed against him due to constant provocation by Amer Ali Akbar, Dr. Zaibunnisa’s son. He claimed that Amer has been hurting the sentiments of the Mahdavia community by making YouTube videos, and complaints have been filed against him in Chadarghat, Mir Chowk, and Dabeerpura police stations.

Khan admitted that some emotional WhatsApp messages were exchanged due to constant provocation by Amer. However, he denied giving any death threats to Dr. Zaibunnisa or her husband. He also added that he is cooperating with the police officials despite the false allegations against him.

Khan expressed his concerns about a news report that was published on siasat.com regarding the police complaint filed against him. He said that the news report has created unrest within the Mahdavia community. He emphasized that he has never misbehaved with an elderly couple like Dr. Zaibunnisa and her husband, and it is not in his upbringing to threaten someone’s life.

Khan said he believes in Holy Quran verse 109:6 “Lakum deenukum waliya deen” (For you is your religion, and for me is my religion) and stated that there are people who are habitual of involving in unnecessary sect-based arguments. He concluded by stating that the complaint filed against him is false, and he has faith in the legal system to clear his name.