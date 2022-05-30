Drake mourns Sidhu Moosewala’s death, shares picture

Los Angeles: American rapper Drake has mourned the death of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab in broad daylight on Sunday.

Drake on Monday took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Moosewala and his mother.

On the picture wrote: RIP Moose and added a bird emoji.

Moosewala was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

It is learnt that the AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.