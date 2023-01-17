Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley

Srinagar: Drass town in Ladakh region froze at minus 29 degree Celsius on Tuesday even as severe cold wave continued in the Valley, as per the MeT office.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter capital known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 30.

Water taps were frozen in Srinagar city in the morning as the MeT office forecast generally clear sky in Jammu and partly cloudy in the Valley is expected during the next 24 hours.

Also Read Drass freezes at minus 26.8, Gulmarg at minus 9

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered minus 2.7 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 11.8 and Gulmarg minus 11.5 degree as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 29 degree, Kargil minus 20.9 and Leh minus 15.6.

Jammu recorded 3.1 degrees, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2, Banihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.