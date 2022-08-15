‘Draw inspiration from freedom fighters’, Hyderabad CP on I-Day

The senior police officer asked public to actively participate in the ongoing Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisapthaham that will conclude on August 22.

Updated: 15th August 2022 3:30 pm IST
City police commissioner C V Anand celebrating India's 75th independent year on Monday

Hyderabad: City police commissioner C V Anand celebrated the country’s 76th Independence Day at the police commissionerate, Banjara Hills.

Addressing the gathering, the senior police officer spoke about the sacrifices and courage of various freedom fighters should always be remembered.

“Freedom fighters continue to inspire us to work for a prosperous and ever stronger India. Children should be taught about the valour and supreme sacrifice made by the freedom fighters,” C V Anand said.

Adding that the nation has prospered in the last seven decades, he asked the public to actively participate in the ongoing Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisapthaham that will conclude on August 22.

