DRDO showcases next-gen defence, strengthens missile shield

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated a range of advanced strategic capabilities, including a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system and a new anti-ship missile, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence programme and strategic capabilities.

According to a Ministry of Defence press release, the DRDO successfully carried out tests showcasing the nation’s next-generation defence technologies designed to counter evolving security threats.

The demonstrations were carried out through three consecutive flight-tests conducted on June 10 and 11.

The ministry said a “Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability was successfully demonstrated,” with interceptor missiles accurately engaging and neutralising their designated targets during the trials.

“The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets,” the release stated, adding that the systems have been “designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats.”

The successful demonstration is seen as a major boost to India’s strategic deterrence capabilities. The ministry noted that the tests have elevated India’s standing among a select group of countries possessing sophisticated missile defence systems.

“These tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles,” the press release said. In another significant achievement, DRDO successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR). The missile is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces by providing a modern and effective maritime strike option.

The flight tests were witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and the armed forces, reflecting the close coordination between scientists and military personnel in advancing indigenous defence technologies. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams on the successful demonstrations, according to the ministry.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the trials. He applauded the combined efforts of DRDO scientists, engineers and industry partners whose collaboration contributed to the successful outcomes.

The latest tests underscore India’s continued focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the development of advanced systems capable of addressing future battlefield and strategic challenges.