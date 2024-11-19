”Dreaded’ naxal shot dead in Karnataka’

Udupi: A 46-year-old “dreaded” naxal was shot dead by Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) near Eedu village in Karkala taluk of this district, officials said on Tuesday.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said the ANF had been looking to apprehend Vikram Gowda for about 20 years.

According to Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Internal Security, D Roopa Moudgil, he used to lead the ‘Kabini 2’ group of the naxalites. There were 61 cases against him, including that of murder and extortion, in Karnataka, and 19 cases in Kerala, she told reporters. Describing him as a “dreaded naxal”, Parameshwara said he had escaped several times, including during “encounters” in the past.

According to an official, a group of Naxalites was spotted by the ANF, which comes under the Internal Security Division, during an intensive combing operation on Monday evening. On sighting the ANF party, the sources said, they opened fire. The ANF team retaliated, killing Gowda, while others escaped.

“Vikram Gowda had been leading the Naxalite operations in south India for over two decades. He had taken shelter in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and had visited Kodagu (in Karnataka) many times,” the official said. Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru: “All of a sudden they (Gowda and associates) have fired on the police. During the return fire by the police, he was killed. Two or three others who were with him have escaped, ANF police have continued the combing operation.”

The minister said Gowda was active and was moving from state to state. The ANF was keeping a watch on his movements, but were unable to catch him, he said and added, “Last week two people (naxals) – Raju and Latha – were sighted. As they had escaped, combing operations to nab them were on for about a week now. All of a sudden, officials got information about him (Gowda)…”

Meanwhile, IGP Rupa Moudgil said the killing of Gowda has weakened the naxalite movement in Kerala and Karnataka to a great extent.

There are two groups operating in western ghats region of Karnataka and the biggest among them was headed by Gowda, she said. With the end of his run, both groups are on the verge of disintegration or will be out of action for a while, Moudgil said. The ANF will continue its combing operation in the area with the help of the state police.

“There were 100 men from the Karnataka State Internal Security division drawn from Bengaluru and Shivamogga. They took part in the combing operation since November 10. Vikram Gowda, alias Srikanth, was one of the most wanted naxals in Karnataka,” she said. There was gunfire from both sides, and during the exchange, he was killed, she added.

According to her, the team conducted the combing operation continuously for ten days. From November 10, efforts were made based on the information gathered, which paid off. “After Vikram Gowda, five-six people are still at large. We need to wait and see how they respond. Combing operations will continue,” she said.

When asked whether an encounter was necessary and could he have not been brought to the mainstream, Parameshwara said: “He (Gowda) has fired at the police as soon as he saw them, so they had to retaliate. This is the first basic information that I have got. “Efforts are on to bring those involved in Naxal activities to the mainstream, Parameshwara, however, said.

He said several of them had laid down their fire arms from Pavgada and other places, and they were given necessary assistance by the government to lead a normal life. Those efforts would continue even now if anyone wants to surrender, he added. “But they (Naxals)…staying in forests, escaping and firing at police, then naturally such things (encounters) happen,” he said.